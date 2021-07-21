International

South Korea hits pandemic high for daily cases

People wait in line for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a testing site which is temporarily set up at a public health center in Seoul, South Korea, on July 9, 2021. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
PTI Seoul 21 July 2021 11:55 IST
Updated: 21 July 2021 11:55 IST

The country's daily caseload has been above 1,000 for the past two weeks.

South Korea has reported a new daily high for coronavirus cases, putting pressure on authorities to extend their toughest distancing rules.

The 1,784 cases confirmed in the previous 24-hour period is the biggest single-day jump since the pandemic began. The new cases brought the country's total to 1,82,265 cases, with 2,060 deaths from COVID-19.

South Korea's daily caseload has been above 1,000 for the past two weeks amid a slow vaccination program, lax public vigilance and the spread of the more contagious Delta variant of the virus. A majority of new cases are in the densely populous Seoul metropolitan area, but officials have recently warned the virus is spreading beyond the capital region.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum calls the latest numbers "serious".

