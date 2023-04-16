ADVERTISEMENT

South Korea fires warning shots after North's boat crosses sea border

April 16, 2023 10:09 am | Updated 10:09 am IST - SEOUL

The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it fired warning shots and broadcast warnings to expel a North Korean patrol boat that breached the Northern Limit Line

Reuters

File photo of a North Korean flag as seen from the Taesungdong freedom village inside the demilitarized zone in Paju, South Korea. | Photo Credit: AP

South Korea fired warning shots toward a North Korean vessel that crossed the maritime border on April 15, South Korea's military said a day after the incident which came amid recent tension over the North's missile tests.

The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it fired warning shots and broadcast warnings to expel a North Korean patrol boat that breached the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto sea boundary, at around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday (0200 GMT Saturday).

"Our military maintains decisive battle posture while monitoring the enemy's movements in preparation for potential provocations regarding NLL violations by North Korean patrol boats," the JCS said in a statement on Sunday.

During the operations, a South Korean patrol ship came into "minor contact" with a nearby Chinese fishing vessel due to bad visibility, resulting in no safety issues but slight injuries among the South Korean crew, the JCS added.

The North's incursion came as tension flared over the North's stepped up military activities in recent weeks, including Friday's test of a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile which experts say would facilitate missile launches with little warning.

Since the 1990s, Pyongyang has disputed the NLL — drawn up at the end of the 1950-53 Korean War — arguing it should lie far to the south.

Last October, the two Koreas traded warning shots in the western waters, accusing each other of breaching the sea border in an area where confrontations have often occurred.

Pyongyang has threatened military action as South Korea and U.S. forces carry out their annual springtime exercises since March, calling them a rehearsal for nuclear war.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this week ordered strengthening war deterrence in a "more practical and offensive" manner to counter what the isolated country called moves of aggression by the United States and South Korea.

Seoul and Washington say their drills are defensive and aimed at deterring the North.

