South Korea committed to active role in “establishing new norms” including through cooperation with the Quad: Envoy

Korea has embarked on its journey to become a “global pivotal state” and is committed to playing an active role in “establishing new norms” by participating in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) and fostering cooperation with the Quad, South Korean Envoy Chang Jae-Bok said on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) while also noting that India is also strengthening connections with regional partners through initiatives such as the Quad while also “maintaining also its defence industry cooperation with Russia.”

“India, as the world’s largest democracy and a rapidly growing economy, is solidifying its position as a global power. Under its G2-0 presidency, India prioritised amplifying the voice of the Global South and demonstrated proactive leadership,” Mr. Chang said speaking at the inaugural event of the Korea-India Track 1.5 forum, hosted by the South Korean Embassy in collaboration with Ananta Centre. “India has also been strengthening connections with regional partners through initiatives such as the Quad in the Indo-Pacific and the I2U2 in the Middle East, while carefully maintaining its defence industry cooperation with Russia.”

South Korea has in the past expressed its desire to join the Quad grouping comprising India, Australia, Japan and the U.S., though officials from the grouping have clarified that there was no plan for expansion at the moment.

Terming the India and Republic of Korea relationship as one which has immense potential, Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary East in the Ministry of External Affairs said the relationship can be an an anchor for peace and stability and prosperity and to help both actors navigate the sea of global uncertainty.

“We have attained a level of comfort and trust in our defence cooperation whether through high-level exchanges, staff talks, joint research and development or joint production and transfer of technology,” he said while talking of defence cooperation and adding that there is an appreciation on both sides of key sensitivities as well as a healthy exchange of information on the prevailing regional security environment. The two countries had signed a roadmap for defence industries cooperation to promote R&D joint production in 2020.

Noting that the U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy has shifted from a traditional “hub-and-spoke” alliance system to a “lattice-like” strategic architecture, “a formidable web of alliances”, the Envoy said solidarity among like-minded nations has become “essential”, as security issues in one country can have far-reaching global implications. “Our Indo-Pacific strategy outlines a roadmap for expanding proactive engagement beyond the Korean Peninsula and offers a blueprint for strengthening partnerships to uphold a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific,” he added.

