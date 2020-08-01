South Korea Christian sect leader arrested over coronavirus outbreak

SEOUL

Lee Man-hee is the powerful head of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus which is linked to more than 5,200 coronavirus infections, or 36% of South Korea's total cases.

South Korean authorities arrested the founder of a secretive Christian sect at the centre of the country's largest outbreak of COVID-19 infections on Saturday for allegedly hiding crucial information from contact-tracers and other offences.

Prosecutors allege the 89-year-old conspired with other sect leaders to withhold information from authorities during the peak of the outbreak among his more than 200,000 followers.

Mr. Lee, who has described the novel coronavirus as the “devils deed” to stop the sect's growth, allegedly hid details on members and their meeting places as authorities tried to trace infection routes in February, Yonhap news agency reported.

Mr. Lee is also suspected of embezzling about 5.6 billion won ($4.7 million) in church funds, including about 5 billion won which he allegedly used to build a retreat, Yonhap said.

The sect said in a statement that Mr. Lee was concerned about government demands for members' personal information but never tried to hide anything.

Mr. Lee was arrested immediately after a court in Suwon District, south of Seoul, approved the warrant.