South Korea amends law to allow BTS stars to postpone military service

The fans of the group, known as the BTS Army, celebrated the legal change on social media, calling it a gift to Jin ahead of his birthday on December 4

South Korean parliament has passed a bill allowing music sensation BTS and other musicians to postpone their mandatory military service until the age of 30.

As per the South Korean laws, all able-bodied South Korean men, aged between 18 and 28, are required to serve in the military for about two years, reported New York Times.

Jin and Suga from BTS, will soon turn 28 and their group was under threat.

According to the revised Military Service Act, “a pop culture artist who was recommended by the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism to have greatly enhanced the image of Korea both within the nation and throughout the world” would be allowed to postpone their military service until age of 30 if they do not have an extraordinary reason.

Before revision, the Military Service Act only gave deferral exceptions to athletes, classical musicians, and those who enrolled in Ph.D. programmes abroad.

All seven members of BTS -- the full name is Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boy Scouts) or Beyond The Scene as their English branding -- meet that requirement as they were awarded the medal in 2018.

The septet -- comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- recently earned their first mainstream Grammy Award nomination in the best pop/duo group performance for “Dynamite”.

“Dynamite”, which is the music group’s first full-fledged English single, previously topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in September, making BTS the first pop act from South Korea to achieve this feat.

They were previously up for an obscure best recording package Grammy in 2019 for ‘Love Yourself: Tear’

According to Billboard, BTS is the first duo or group in history to have two No 1 Hot 100 debut songs.