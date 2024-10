South Korea aims to send a team to Ukraine to monitor and analyse the deployment of North Korean troops by Russia, a presidential official said on Wednesday (October 30, 2024).

The official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity, said Seoul and its allies estimated at least 11,000 North Korean soldiers had been moved to Russia with more than 3,000 of them now deployed close to the front lines in Ukraine.

