South Carolina airport officer shot and killed

Authorities in South Carolina are investigating the fatal shooting of an airport public safety officer officer in Florence.

A man shot and killed the officer Sunday morning during a traffic stop at Florence Regional Airport, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said in a news release.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Jackson Ryan Winkeler (26), of Dillon, WPDE-TV reported.

The suspect, 37-year-old James Edward Bell, initially fled but was later captured by Florence County deputies, officials said.

Winkeler also volunteered with the Latta Fire Department, which lowered its flag to half staff Sunday.

"He lost his life doing what he loved the most. Helping people. Jackson was one of the best firefighters that you could ever have on a fire scene,” Dillon Count Fire Lt. Nic Bethea told WPDE. “No matter what time of the day it was, Jackson was willing to help.”

The investigation into Winkeler’s slaying is ongoing. SLED plans to summarize the information it gathers into a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.

Printable version | Jan 6, 2020 9:17:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/south-carolina-airport-officer-shot-and-killed/article30490953.ece

