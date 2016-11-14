Raheel orders effective response to Indian firing

Pakistan army chief General Raheel Sharif on Monday ordered troops to “effectively” respond to firing by India across the Line of Control (LoC) after the death of seven Pakistani soldiers.

The army chief was in Jhelum near Rawalpindi to attend the funeral prayers of the dead soldiers, according to an army spokesman. He was given a briefing by the senior commanders about the latest situation on the LoC.

General Raheel said on the occasion that army “will continue to respond effectively” and it ordered that it should “leave no stone unturned to defend motherland.”

India hiding losses: Khawaja Asif

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan responded effectively to the Indian fire and “it would have surly killed Indian troops.”

He claimed that India was hiding its losses on the LoC.