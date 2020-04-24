‘South Asia needs a humanitarian response to the COVID-19 pandemic’

As the world combats the deadly coronavirus pandemic, Sri Lanka’s former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe underscores in an interview the need for a collective response in South Asia, focussing on both, health and economic revival. Edited excerpts:

Well before the COVID-19 crisis hit us, you have been an advocate of greater regional cooperation. How can it help at such a time?

You see, this is a good time for a regional cooperation programme. This is a global pandemic without a global leadership. Maybe the region can’t provide leadership for all. But the first virtual meeting of SAARC leaders was good, looking at the background and the problems that are there. We must treat this as a humanitarian issue and come up with a regional response. Maybe one or two countries, for instance, India and one other, could put up a proposal, which then can be looked at by others, and possibly amended. Let us all work together. We [Sri Lanka], for instance have a good public health system. So has Kerala. We can work together on that.

Countries in the region have each pledged money towards the recently set-up SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund. But each country is administering its funds based on requests made bilaterally, rather than through a common pool...

There has to be a common centre. The SAARC Secretariat and someone who is in-charge. The Secretariat itself has limited staff, so you must have someone in-charge of it. I think it may be better if they are placed somewhere more centrally, working with relevant medical authorities.

What do you mean by centrally located?

I don’t know if it can be handled from Kathmandu alone. If you can, well and good. But you may need another city. It can be Bengaluru, Colombo, any city.

But you see a greater role for the Secretariat too?

Yes, the Secretariat works with the one in-charge. One person overall, who has everyone’s confidence, should deal with it. In regard to the Secretariat, the advantage is that the ambassadors accredited to SAARC are there. That is the plus point of Kathmandu.

We are seeing some tensions in the SAARC COVID-19 response, with Pakistan saying the SAARC Secretariat should handle the funds.

You need someone in-charge there. I’m not saying it is not the Secretariat. But India has a leading role. Pakistan can’t match India’s funding. Let Pakistan make a proposal and one another country should get together. Someone should make a proposal and give it to the Secretary General who will talk with the others, and then we finalise it.

It is not India-led, the effort is SAARC-led, but let India give the input. Similarly, let Pakistan, Bangladesh give theirs. Let the Secretariat put it together. We have to look at issues pertaining not only to health, but also to our economies.

The World Bank’s Chief Economist for South Asia recently told The Hindu that managing migrant returns, service sector revenue losses and ensuring food security for the poorest will emerge key priorities for the region. Do you agree?

Well, there’s one more. Keeping enterprises going big or small — if they collapse, the whole formal sector goes. It’s the total economic activity that is at stake, other than production of safety [PPE] suits, gloves and medicines. I think SAARC can also develop a standby industrial base on this.

How so?

We could start companies to start manufacturing. Of course, when they start their prices may not be that competitive, but we decide on it and everyone buys from one or two companies earmarked for it.

Job creation will also be a major challenge, isn’t it? Especially since migrant workers from the region, who were working in West Asia, are returning and may not go back.

We have to work this out. Remember tourism is big in the Maldives, Sri Lanka, parts of India, Nepal. How do you manage that? I would look at some of the climate change issues, and also modernising agriculture. We have got to create jobs. You have to have helicopter money. The thing is the problem we have with our debts and the amount we owe to the international sovereign bonds. So, it is more a question of dealing with the London Club than the Paris Club, but I think a common approach would help us.

For Sri Lanka, while the bilateral debts are perhaps negotiable, the terms of the sovereign bonds are ruthless, aren’t they?

That’s a big one, yes. That is why you can’t do anything on the rupee debt. We’ll have inflation. That is one thing we can work on as a unit.

More broadly, do you also see a potential shift in the region towards expansionary fiscal policy, a basic income? We see that talk picking up globally.

You have to. You have to move away from some of those [past policies]. If you look at the IMF reports, they say it is bad this year, it might pick up next year. I don’t know, if we don’t find a remedy quickly, next year is also going to be bad. We should plan for two years.

When you say move away from some established policies, what do you mean?

You have to look at some sectors that you are going to pump in money into. We have focused on inflation, but inflation is really down. Then, the question of raising money — commercially and otherwise, how much can the London Club give us? That is really the big issue for all of us. And the fact that for India and Pakistan, it is a big amount, maybe a few billion dollars. So it is better to go as a team and take it on.

Speaking of the pressures of the international money market, do you think it’s time to rethink the prevailing economic model?

Well, the free markets have to flow. But some of the countries that are doing well [in their COVID-19 response] have a more social market economy.

How do you think COVID-19 will impact the global order? China and the U.S., two powerful countries, have been hit so badly.

Europe is going to get the worst of it. And what will the U.K. do? They’ve lost a market, and in this situation, you can’t gain a market in a hurry. What President Trump is trying to do is to keep the economy going so he won’t be second-guessed by China. But China actually had a lockdown and they are now re-starting. The problem for China, like all of us in different ways, is that the markets are in the western world. Until the western world picks up, we have to move towards other markets also. I think India should reconsider coming into the RCEP [The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership], even at a later stage.