South Africa's Johannesburg feels tremors after 5.0 magnitude quake

June 11, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - Johannesburg

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake shook South Africa's Johannesburg on June 11 morning, the U.S Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The USGS said the earthquake occurred at 0038 GMT at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).

Some Johannesburg residents reported feeling tremors.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Earth tremor in Johannesburg. Longest and strongest I have felt! Went on for about 30 seconds, it felt like," one resident wrote on Twitter.

Security risk and crisis management consultancy Crisis24 said there were no reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake. (Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Alex Richardson)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT