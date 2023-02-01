ADVERTISEMENT

South Africa’s ANC calls for ‘state of disaster’ to end energy crisis

February 01, 2023 02:34 am | Updated January 31, 2023 10:09 pm IST - Johannesburg

AFP

A man works at the generator at the Bella Frutta packaging warehouse where they use two massive diesel generators to help keep conveyor belts and cold storage units functional, as farmers struggle due to ongoing power cuts as a result of struggling power utility Eskom’s inability to deliver electricity to South Africans, in Ceres, South Africa on January 18, 2023. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

South Africa's governing ANC party has asked top officials to declare a national state of disaster to end severe electricity blackouts that have wreaked havoc on Africa's most industrialised nation, its secretary general said Tuesday.

Declaring a national disaster would unlock additional funds and resources to "better manage the crisis," Fikile Mbalula told a news conference after the party's new executive committee met over the weekend.

The years-long crisis of intermittent power cuts has worsened in recent months, with the electricity network operated by the debt-laden state energy firm Eskom failing to keep pace with demand as it struggles to maintain its ageing coal-powered infrastructure.

"We shouldn't be arrogant and deny the fact that we have... a crisis," Mr. Mbalula told a news conference.

"We are responding to this crisis, and the president and the team in government have been given a clear instruction by the ANC," he said.

He said the move would speed up the response of President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration, with a target of ending the blackouts by year-end.

The scheduled blackouts, which can last from two hours to over 12 hours a day, have sparked widespread anger and taken a heavy toll on industrial production and businesses.

South Africa's economic growth is expected to slow to just 0.3% this year because of the power shortages, after growth of 2.5% last year.

Opposition parties have vowed to stage more protests against the government's response to the blackouts, after the most recent mass demonstrations last week drew several thousands of people into the streets.

