South African President Ramaphosa seems set for reelection after key party says it will back him

Published - June 14, 2024 05:18 pm IST - CAPE TOWN

The leader of South Africa’s second biggest party says it will back Cyril Ramaphosa for president, almost guaranteeing he will be relected for a second term in Parliament later Friday

AP

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa . File | Photo Credit: REuters

The leader of South Africa’s second biggest party says it will back Cyril Ramaphosa for president, almost guaranteeing he will be re-elected for a second term in Parliament later on June 14.

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen says his party has formally signed a coalition agreement with Mr. Ramaphosa’s African National Congress, and part of the agreement is Mr. Ramaphosa will be president.

South Africa is forming a unity government. What happens next?

Lawmakers are due to elect a president later on today and the ANC and DA together have a majority of lawmakers that would see Mr. Ramaphosa return for a second term. If Mr. Ramaphosa is the only candidate nominated, he would be elected automatically without the need for a vote.

CONNECT WITH US