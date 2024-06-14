South African President Ramaphosa seems set for reelection after key party says it will back him

The leader of South Africa’s second biggest party says it will back Cyril Ramaphosa for president, almost guaranteeing he will be re-elected for a second term in Parliament later on June 14.

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen says his party has formally signed a coalition agreement with Mr. Ramaphosa’s African National Congress, and part of the agreement is Mr. Ramaphosa will be president.

Lawmakers are due to elect a president later on today and the ANC and DA together have a majority of lawmakers that would see Mr. Ramaphosa return for a second term. If Mr. Ramaphosa is the only candidate nominated, he would be elected automatically without the need for a vote.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.