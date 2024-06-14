GIFT a SubscriptionGift
South African President Ramaphosa seems set for reelection after key party says it will back him

The leader of South Africa’s second biggest party says it will back Cyril Ramaphosa for president, almost guaranteeing he will be relected for a second term in Parliament later Friday

Published - June 14, 2024 05:18 pm IST - CAPE TOWN

AP
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa .

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa . File | Photo Credit: REuters

The leader of South Africa’s second biggest party says it will back Cyril Ramaphosa for president, almost guaranteeing he will be re-elected for a second term in Parliament later on June 14.

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen says his party has formally signed a coalition agreement with Mr. Ramaphosa’s African National Congress, and part of the agreement is Mr. Ramaphosa will be president.

South Africa is forming a unity government. What happens next?

Lawmakers are due to elect a president later on today and the ANC and DA together have a majority of lawmakers that would see Mr. Ramaphosa return for a second term. If Mr. Ramaphosa is the only candidate nominated, he would be elected automatically without the need for a vote.

