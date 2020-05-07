International

South Africa parliament video call hacked with pornography

Representational image.

Representational image.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The hackers also hurled racial and sexual insults at the meeting’s chairwoman, Thandi Modise, who is the speaker of the National Assembly.

A virtual meeting of South African lawmakers has been disrupted by hackers who flooded the video call with pornographic images.

In the the incident on Thursday, the hackers also hurled racial and sexual insults at the meeting’s chairwoman, Thandi Modise, who is the speaker of the National Assembly.

South Africa’s parliament is closed and all its meetings are currently held by videoconference calls as the country remains under strict lockdown restrictions to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

A shocked Ms. Modise said that she had earlier warned about using the virtual meetings platform Zoom for the meeting. The parliamentary meeting later continued with a different link.

At least one other South African parliament video call has been similarly hacked.

Also Read
Keep an eye On how video-chat apps use your data

Ahead of Zoom 5.0 rollout, a look at trending video-chat apps and their security

 

Zoom has been facing criticism internationally as a result of reports of hackers who disrupt meetings by posting offensive content.

Zoom-bombing, or the hacking of Zoom calls, has been frequent in recent weeks as new users join the platform amid the battle against the spread of COVID-19 and the cancellations of public meetings and events.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 7, 2020 7:05:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/south-africa-parliament-video-call-hacked-with-pornography/article31527320.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY