South Africa mass shootings: 17 people killed in two shootings in same town

Updated - September 28, 2024 06:00 pm IST - JOHANNESBURG

Police say search was underway for suspects; victims include 15 women and two men; one person in critical condition in the hospital

AP

Law enforcement officials work at the scene of a mass shooting in Lusikisiki, South Africa, on September 28, 2024. Photo: South African Police Services/Handout via Reuters.

Seventeen people were killed in two mass shootings that took place in close proximity to each other in a rural town in South Africa, police said Saturday (September 28, 2024).

A search was underway for the suspects, national police spokesperson Brig. Athlenda Mathe said in a statement. The victims were 15 women and two men, she said. One other person was in critical condition in the hospital.

The shootings took place Friday (September 27, 2024) night in the town of Lusikisiki in Eastern Cape province in southeastern South Africa. Video released by police showed that the shootings occurred at two houses in the same neighbourhood.

Twelve women and a man were killed in one house and three women and a man were killed in the other house, police said.

