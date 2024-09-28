South Africa mass shootings: 17 people killed in two mass shootings in same town

Seventeen people were killed in two mass shootings that took place in close proximity to each other in a rural town in South Africa, police said Saturday (September 28, 2024).

A search was underway for the suspects, national police spokesperson Brig. Athlenda Mathe said in a statement. The victims were 15 women and two men, she said. One other person was in critical condition in the hospital.

The shootings took place Friday (September 27, 2024) night in the town of Lusikisiki in Eastern Cape province in southeastern South Africa. Video released by police showed that the shootings occurred at two houses in the same neighbourhood.

Twelve women and a man were killed in one house and three women and a man were killed in the other house, police said.