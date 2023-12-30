ADVERTISEMENT

South Africa launches case at top UN court accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza; Israel says ‘rejects with disgust’

December 30, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - THE HAGUE, Netherlands

South Africa can bring the case under the Genocide Convention because both it and Israel are signatories to the convention

Agencies

Destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel. The army is battling Palestinian militants across Gaza in the war ignited by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack into Israel. | Photo Credit: AP

South Africa launched a case on Friday at the United Nations' top court accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and asking the court to order Israel to halt its attacks.

South Africa's submission to the International Court of Justice alleges that “acts and omissions by Israel ... are genocidal in character" as they are committed with the intent "to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as a part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group.”

Also Read | Gaza war ‘against existence of Palestinians’: Palestine President Abbas

It also asks the Hague-based court to issue an interim order for Israel to immediately suspend its military operations in Gaza.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

South Africa can bring the case under the Genocide Convention because both it and Israel are signatories to the convention.

Israel says ‘rejects with disgust’ South Africa’s ICJ case

Israel’s foreign ministry on Friday said it “rejects with disgust” a case launched by South Africa at the International Court of Justice against what it called Israel’s “genocidal” acts in Gaza.

“Israel rejects with disgust the blood libel spread by South Africa and its application” to the ICJ, Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Lior Haiat wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US