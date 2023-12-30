GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

South Africa launches case at top UN court accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza; Israel says ‘rejects with disgust’

South Africa can bring the case under the Genocide Convention because both it and Israel are signatories to the convention

December 30, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - THE HAGUE, Netherlands

Agencies
Destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel. The army is battling Palestinian militants across Gaza in the war ignited by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack into Israel.

Destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel. The army is battling Palestinian militants across Gaza in the war ignited by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack into Israel. | Photo Credit: AP

South Africa launched a case on Friday at the United Nations' top court accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and asking the court to order Israel to halt its attacks.

South Africa's submission to the International Court of Justice alleges that “acts and omissions by Israel ... are genocidal in character" as they are committed with the intent "to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as a part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group.”

Also Read | Gaza war ‘against existence of Palestinians’: Palestine President Abbas

It also asks the Hague-based court to issue an interim order for Israel to immediately suspend its military operations in Gaza.

South Africa can bring the case under the Genocide Convention because both it and Israel are signatories to the convention.

Israel says ‘rejects with disgust’ South Africa’s ICJ case

Israel’s foreign ministry on Friday said it “rejects with disgust” a case launched by South Africa at the International Court of Justice against what it called Israel’s “genocidal” acts in Gaza.

“Israel rejects with disgust the blood libel spread by South Africa and its application” to the ICJ, Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Lior Haiat wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Related Topics

Israel-Palestine Conflict / Palestine / Israel / World

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.