South Africa launches case at top UN court accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza; Israel says ‘rejects with disgust’

December 30, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - THE HAGUE, Netherlands

South Africa launched a case on Friday at the United Nations' top court accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and asking the court to order Israel to halt its attacks.

South Africa's submission to the International Court of Justice alleges that “acts and omissions by Israel ... are genocidal in character" as they are committed with the intent "to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as a part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group.”

It also asks the Hague-based court to issue an interim order for Israel to immediately suspend its military operations in Gaza.

South Africa can bring the case under the Genocide Convention because both it and Israel are signatories to the convention.

Israel says ‘rejects with disgust’ South Africa’s ICJ case

Israel’s foreign ministry on Friday said it “rejects with disgust” a case launched by South Africa at the International Court of Justice against what it called Israel’s “genocidal” acts in Gaza.

“Israel rejects with disgust the blood libel spread by South Africa and its application” to the ICJ, Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Lior Haiat wrote on X, formerly Twitter.