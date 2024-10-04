ADVERTISEMENT

Source close to Lebanon's Hezbollah says slain leader Hassan Nasrallah temporarily buried

Updated - October 04, 2024 05:24 pm IST - Beirut, Lebanon

Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah temporarily buried in secret location due to fear of Israeli targeting large funeral

AFP

Iranians lay flowers under a billboard with an image of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, on October 2, 2024 in Tehran, Iran. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A source close to Hezbollah said on Friday (October 4, 2024) that the Lebanese militant group's slain chief Hassan Nasrallah has been temporarily buried in a secret location for fear Israel would target a large funeral.

"Hassan Nasrallah has been temporarily buried, until the circumstances allow for a public funeral," the source said, after an Israeli strike killed the leader last week.

The source said a public funeral had been impossible to hold "for fear of Israeli threats they would target mourners and the place of his burial".

Shiite Muslim rites provide for such a temporary burial when circumstances prevent a proper funeral or the deceased cannot be buried where they wished.

A Lebanese official who spoke on condition of anonymity said Hezbollah had, through top Lebanese officials, sought but failed to obtain "guarantees" from the United States, a key ally of Israel, that Israel would not target a public funeral.

Amid intensifying Israeli bombardment of Hezbollah, a massive strike on its south Beirut stronghold on September 27 killed Nasrallah alongside an Iranian Revolutionary Guards general.

Israel said it killed around 20 members of the Iran-backed militant group. Nasrallah still does not have a successor a week after he was killed.

His cousin Hashem Safieddine, a prominent Hezbollah figure touted as a possible successor, was the target of a recent Israeli air strike on south Beirut, U.S. and Israeli media reported.

