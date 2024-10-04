GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Source close to Lebanon's Hezbollah says slain leader Hassan Nasrallah temporarily buried

Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah temporarily buried in secret location due to fear of Israeli targeting large funeral

Updated - October 04, 2024 05:24 pm IST - Beirut, Lebanon

AFP
Iranians lay flowers under a billboard with an image of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, on October 2, 2024 in Tehran, Iran.

Iranians lay flowers under a billboard with an image of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, on October 2, 2024 in Tehran, Iran. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A source close to Hezbollah said on Friday (October 4, 2024) that the Lebanese militant group's slain chief Hassan Nasrallah has been temporarily buried in a secret location for fear Israel would target a large funeral.

"Hassan Nasrallah has been temporarily buried, until the circumstances allow for a public funeral," the source said, after an Israeli strike killed the leader last week.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says Iran’s allies ‘will not back down’ in war with Israel

The source said a public funeral had been impossible to hold "for fear of Israeli threats they would target mourners and the place of his burial".

Shiite Muslim rites provide for such a temporary burial when circumstances prevent a proper funeral or the deceased cannot be buried where they wished.

What to know about Hezbollah’s capabilities after its recent losses

A Lebanese official who spoke on condition of anonymity said Hezbollah had, through top Lebanese officials, sought but failed to obtain "guarantees" from the United States, a key ally of Israel, that Israel would not target a public funeral.

Israel extends evacuation warnings in Lebanon, signaling a wider offensive

Amid intensifying Israeli bombardment of Hezbollah, a massive strike on its south Beirut stronghold on September 27 killed Nasrallah alongside an Iranian Revolutionary Guards general.

Israel said it killed around 20 members of the Iran-backed militant group. Nasrallah still does not have a successor a week after he was killed.

His cousin Hashem Safieddine, a prominent Hezbollah figure touted as a possible successor, was the target of a recent Israeli air strike on south Beirut, U.S. and Israeli media reported.

Published - October 04, 2024 04:55 pm IST

Israel / Lebanon / Israel-Palestine Conflict / unrest, conflicts and war / death

