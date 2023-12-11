HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sour grapes: Japan battles to protect premium fruits

According to the Japanese government, China and South Korea took Shine Muscat seedlings out of Japan and grafted them onto local vines to produce fruit that looks and tastes — almost — as good

December 11, 2023 10:31 am | Updated 10:31 am IST

AFP
A Shine Muscat grape farmer harvesting the fruit on his farm in Tomi city in Nagano Prefecture in Japan. AFP PHILIP FONG

A Shine Muscat grape farmer harvesting the fruit on his farm in Tomi city in Nagano Prefecture in Japan. AFP PHILIP FONG | Photo Credit: PHILIP FONG

The variety of juicy grape that Yuki Nakamura is harvesting as the sun rises over his farm took scientists 33 years to develop and can sell for $100 a bunch in Tokyo department stores.

But in the view of Japanese farmers and officials, the chunky emerald-green Shine Muscat, one of many fruit varieties created by Japan, has been “stolen” by China and South Korea.

The 35-year-old said he wants to export to places such as Hong Kong and Thailand, where Japanese fruits are popular. But waiting on the shelves there — and online — are copycats grown by China and South Korea that are nearly the same as Shine Muscat grapes, but much cheaper.

According to the Japanese government, China and South Korea took Shine Muscat seedlings out of Japan and grafted them onto local vines to produce fruit that looks and tastes — almost — as good. The Chinese Shine Muscat copycats were discovered in 2016, a decade after the variety’s registration in Japan, when the National Agriculture and Food Research Organization investigated samples. But Japan cannot stop China or South Korea from growing the fruit because Tokyo — some say naively — failed to register the variety overseas within the six years required under international rules.

Japan tightened its rules in 2020, prohibiting registered seeds and seedlings from being taken abroad and is also making efforts to better protectdomestic growers against foreign copycats.

Related Topics

Japan / fruit and vegetable

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.