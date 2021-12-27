Somalia's President suspends Prime Minister pending investigation

The President had suspended Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble before over an earlier confrontation.

Somalia's President, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, said on Monday he had suspended the Prime Minister’s powers, escalating a destabilising dispute in theHorn of Africa country.

The President, who had suspended Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble before over an earlier confrontation, said in a statement he had taken the action pending an investigation of accusations the Prime Minister had acquired land fraudulently.

The government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A dispute between Mr. Mohamed and Roble has generated months of tension, which analysts say risks distracting the government from its fight against the al Qaeda-linked insurgency al Shabaab.

The suspension of Roble's powers comes a day after Mohamedand Roble accused other of holding up parliamentary elections.

Mr. Mohamed also said he had removed from office commander of marine forces, General Abdihamid Mohamed Dirir, while a similar investigation was being carried out.

General Dirir or a spokesperson for him were not immediately available for comment.