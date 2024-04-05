ADVERTISEMENT

Somalia expels Ethiopia ambassador over 'interference'

April 05, 2024 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - Mogadishu

Tensions have been inflamed between Somalia and Ethiopia since Addis Ababa signed a memorandum of understanding with Somaliland.

AFP

Somalia's government on April 04 ordered the expulsion of Ethiopia's ambassador and the closure of two consulates, accusing Addis Ababa of "bluntly interfering" in its internal affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement comes as Somalia is locked in a fierce dispute with Ethiopia over a maritime deal that Addis Ababa signed with the breakaway region of Somaliland in January — raising tensions in the Horn of Africa.

The cabinet said in a statement that the foreign ministry was instructed to "inform the ambassador of the Ethiopian government in the Federal Republic of Somalia to return to his country for consultations".

ADVERTISEMENT

Ethiopian PM plays down fears of war with Somalia over a planned naval port

It also said it was ordering the shutdown of Ethiopian consulates in Somaliland and in the semi-autonomous region of Puntland and the departure of their diplomats and staff within two weeks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The cabinet statement charged that the Ethiopian government was "bluntly interfering with Somalia's internal affairs and is in violation of Somalia's sovereignty".

The move followed a visit on April 03 by a delegation headed by Puntland's finance minister Mohammed Farah Mohammed to Ethiopia, where he was welcomed by the state minister of foreign affairs Mesganu Arga.

ADVERTISEMENT

Puntland, which has long had difficult relations with the central government in Mogadishu, announced on Sunday it would no longer recognise federal institutions over changes to the constitution approved by parliament.

Tensions have been inflamed between Somalia and Ethiopia since Addis Ababa signed a memorandum of understanding with Somaliland that gives the landlocked country long-sought sea access.

President Sisi says Egypt will not allow any threat to Somalia or its security

Under the pact, Somaliland agreed to lease 20 kilometres (12 miles) of its coast for 50 years to Ethiopia, which wants to set up a naval base and a commercial port on the coast.

ADVERTISEMENT

In return, Somaliland — which unilaterally declared independence in 1991 — has said Ethiopia would give it formal recognition, although these assertions have not been confirmed by Addis Ababa.

"Somalia stands firm on its sovereignty! In light of Ethiopian interference in our internal affairs, we've demanded Ethiopia's ambassador leave within 72 hours & are closing consulates in Hargeisa & Garowe," Somalia's state minister for foreign affairs Ali Omar said on X.

"Our resolve in protecting our territory is steadfast," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, Molly Phee, the top U.S. diplomat for Africa, called on the two nations to resolve their dispute.

She had met separately in Addis Ababa with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and in Mogadishu with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and said the United States offered to help them "communicate better."

"The region can ill-afford more conflict," she told reporters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Somalia / Ethiopia

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US