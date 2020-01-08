Somalia bomb attack wounds 11

A bomb exploded at a busy junction in Mogadishu on Wednesday, wounding at least 11 people, the head of the rescue service in the Somali capital said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which happened near buildings housing government offices.
Abdikadir Abdirahman, head of Aamin ambulance services, told Reuters that three of those wounded were women.
There was no immediate comment from the police.
At least 90 people were killed in Mogadishu last week in a bomb attack by Islamist militant group al Shabaab, the deadliest in the country in more than two years.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.