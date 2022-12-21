Snow piles deep in northern Japan, strands vehicles, three dead

December 21, 2022 02:02 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST - Tokyo

With improving weather conditions, road closures were lifted on 20 December, but another snowstorm is forecast to affect the region toward the weekend

AP

Cars get stuck on a road due to heavy snowfall in Nagaoka, Niigata prefecture, northern Japan. | Photo Credit: AP

Heavy snow in northwestern Japan since the weekend has left at least three people dead, stranded hundreds of vehicles on highways, disrupted trains and left thousands of homes without electricity, officials said on 21 December.

ADVERTISEMENT

The powerful weather system brought heavy snow to Japan’s northern coastal areas since Saturday, with snow piling up more than 2 meters (6.5 feet) in parts of Niigata, Yamagata and Aomori prefectures.

Self-Defense Force troops helped clear Niigata highways, where hundreds of cars and delivery trucks were stuck in lines stretching more than 20 kilometres (12 miles), and to provide other support. Local volunteers also helped to provide food and other necessities to those stranded inside their vehicles for hours.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

With improving weather conditions, road closures were lifted on 20 December, but another snowstorm is forecast to affect the region toward the weekend.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said more than 10,000 homes, mostly in Niigata, were still out of power as of Wednesday morning, and delivery for convenience stores were delayed due to blocked roads.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency reported three deaths and 10 other people injured.

A 85-year-old man died after falling into a ditch while removing snow at the in the hardest-hit town of Kashiwazaki in Niigata. In Hokkaido, a 63-year-old woman was crushed between two trucks trying to get out of the snow, and in Akita, a 73-year-old man also fell to the ground while removing rooftop snow and died, according to officials and reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Japan / World

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US