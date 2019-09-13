International

Snoozing crew raises specter of criminal charge in boat fire

This image made from video released by TowBoatUS Ventura shows a burning out charter dive boat

This image made from video released by TowBoatUS Ventura shows a burning out charter dive boat "Conception," before it sank off Santa Cruz Island, near the coast of Ventura County, Calif., early Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday that all crew members on the boat Conception were asleep when the pre-dawn fire broke out Sept. 2 off the coast of Santa Barbara.

Federal investigators identified a violation of Coast Guard regulations that could trigger criminal charges in the California dive boat disaster that killed 34 people.

The boat on fire off the coast of Santa Cruz Island, California.

25 killed, 9 missing in California boat fire

 

The boat was required to have a crew member on roving patrol while passengers slept, according to Coast Guard rules and the boat’s inspection certificate.

Experts say not having a lookout could be enough to bring criminal charges under the obscure so-called seaman’s manslaughter statute.

The 19th century law carries penalties up to 10 years in prison if a captain or crew were negligent or committed misconduct or neglected their duties.

