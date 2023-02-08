ADVERTISEMENT

‘Smooch of the Union’: U.S. first lady’s kiss with Kamala Harris’s husband steals the show

February 08, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - Washington

In a viral picture from the State of Union speech, U.S. first lady Jill Biden is seen planting a kiss on the Vice President’s husband

AFP

First lady Jill Biden at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Did they, or didn't they?

For a surreal moment — just as Joe Biden prepared to deliver his State of the Union speech — his wife Jill Biden stole the show by appearing to plant a kiss smack on the lips of the Vice President's husband.

It happened in a heartbeat: after sweeping into Congress to cheers, the first lady made her way over to the second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, and clasped his hand.

Then, in a moment destined to go viral, they leaned in for a friendly embrace — but at least one of them appears to have miscalculated and the result was a kiss either on, or very, very close, to the lips.

"Smooch of the Union," teased the New York Post tabloid — zooming in on photos of what it declared without a doubt to have been a kiss on the mouth.

Other close-ups of the embrace seemed to show Biden's kiss landing just to one side of Kamala Harris's husband's mouth.

But Fox News — a frequent critic of Mr. Biden's administration — pounced on the apparent slip-up without a shadow of a doubt.

And Donald Trump's former advisor Kellyanne Conway shared a picture of the smooch with similar delight, quipping: "Wow, Covid really is over."

