Smoking laptop in passenger's bag prompts evacuation on American Airlines flight in San Francisco

Three persons reported minor injuries.

Published - July 13, 2024 11:59 am IST - San Francisco

Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: AP

“A smoking laptop in a passenger’s bag prompted an evacuation on an American Airlines flight headed to Miami from San Francisco International Airport on July 12,” according to the airline.

“One person sustained minor injuries while exiting that required transport to a hospital,” the airline said. Passengers evacuated via emergency slides and a jet bridge.

Two other passengers also reported minor injuries, according to the San Francisco Fire Department, which responded to the incident. “Crews reported the smoking laptop as passengers were boarding,” the airline said.

American Airlines flight 2045 was scheduled to depart San Francisco at 12.15 p.m. for Miami. “The flight will depart later. Steve Kulm, a spokesperson with the Federal Aviation Administration,” said the agency will investigate.

