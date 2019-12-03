International

Smoke grenade explodes in Indonesia park, injures 2 soldiers

An Indonesian forensic policeman walks past an evidence marker as he investigates a blast at National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 3, 2019.

An Indonesian forensic policeman walks past an evidence marker as he investigates a blast at National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 3, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Jakarta Police Chief Gatot Eddy Pramono said the blast occurred on Tuesday at the National Monument park when the two soldiers who were doing a routine exercise found a smoke grenade lying on the ground and exploded when they tried to pick it up.

Police say an explosion from a smoke grenade near the presidential palace in Indonesia’s capital has injured two soldiers.

Mr. Pramono said the two injured soldiers were being hospitalised but in stable condition.

National Monument park, known as Monas, is just across the presidential palace and several government offices.

