Smoke grenade explodes in Indonesia park, injures 2 soldiers

Police say an explosion from a smoke grenade near the presidential palace in Indonesia’s capital has injured two soldiers.

Jakarta Police Chief Gatot Eddy Pramono said the blast occurred on Tuesday at the National Monument park when the two soldiers who were doing a routine exercise found a smoke grenade lying on the ground and exploded when they tried to pick it up.

Mr. Pramono said the two injured soldiers were being hospitalised but in stable condition.

National Monument park, known as Monas, is just across the presidential palace and several government offices.