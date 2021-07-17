International

Small plane crashes in southwestern Germany, several killed

A small plane crashed in southwestern Germany on Saturday and several people were killed, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear exactly how many people died when the Piper aircraft came down in a woodland area near Steinenbronn, south of Stuttgart, news agency dpa reported. The plane had taken off from Stuttgart Airport on Saturday morning.

Rescue workers still had to recover the wreckage and the bodies. The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear, but a flight recorder from the plane was found.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 17, 2021 7:39:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/small-plane-crashes-in-southwestern-germany-several-killed/article35383389.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY