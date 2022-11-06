Small passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania

Local authorities said 26 of the 43 people on board the Precision Air flight from the coastal city of Dar es Salaam had been rescued

AP NAIROBI, KENYA
November 06, 2022 16:42 IST

Rescuers in boats are seen around the tail fin of a crashed Precision Air passenger aircraft on the shores of Lake Victoria in Bukoba, in western Tanzania Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

A small passenger plane crashed Sunday morning into Lake Victoria on approach to an airport in Tanzania.

Local authorities said 26 of the 43 people on board the Precision Air flight from the coastal city of Dar es Salaam had been rescued and taken to a hospital after the plane crashed on approach to Bukoba Airport.

Precision Air is a Tanzanian airline company.

News reports showed photos of the plane mostly submerged in the lake.

“We have managed to save quite a number of people,” Kagera province police commander William Mwampaghale told journalists.

“When the aircraft was about 100 meters (328 feet) midair, it encountered problems and bad weather. It was raining and the plane plunged into the water. Everything is under control,” he said.

Mr. Mwampaghale said rescue efforts continued.

