Slovenia’s PM steps down, urges country to hold early vote

Slovenia’s Prime Minister announced his resignation on January 27 and urged the country to hold an early general election.

Prime Minister Marjan Sarec said he was resigning because of the crumbling support for his minority government in the small European Union nation of 2 million.

Mr. Sarec said he will submit his resignation to the country’s parliament. Lawmakers can then try to form a new government, but Mr. Sarec said he believed an early election was a better option.

“I cannot fulfil people’s expectations at the moment,” Mr. Sarec said, according to the STA news agency. “But I can fulfil them after the elections.”

Finance Minister Andrej Bartoncelj also resigned earlier on January 27.

Mr. Sarec, a former actor and comedian, became the head of Slovenia’s government in 2018. He gathered a liberal coalition sidelining a right-wing party that won most votes at a parliamentary election in June 2018.

Mr. Sarec said he wants to go into an early election and “let people decide whether they trust me,” said the STA report.