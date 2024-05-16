GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Slovakian leader is in stable but serious condition after assassination attempt, says hospital staff

“Doctors are continuing to treat Robert Fico in an attempt to improve his condition,” Defence Minister Robert Kalinak told reporters outside the hospital in Banska Bystrica.

Published - May 16, 2024 01:17 pm IST - BANSKA BYSTRICA (Slovakia)

AP
Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Slovakia Robert Kalinak, speaks during a media briefing together with hospital director Miriam Lapunikova (left), outside the F. D. Roosevelt University Hospital.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Slovakia Robert Kalinak, speaks during a media briefing together with hospital director Miriam Lapunikova (left), outside the F. D. Roosevelt University Hospital. | Photo Credit: AP

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico is in a stable but serious condition on May 15, after being shot multiple times in an assassination attempt a day earlier,” a hospital official said.

Doctors are continuing to treat Mr. Fico in an attempt to improve his condition, Defence Minister Robert Kalinak told reporters outside the hospital in Banska Bystrica.

‘Cowardly and dastardly act’: PM Modi condemns attack on Slovak PM Fico

The government says five shots were fired at Mr. Fico on May 15 outside a cultural centre where he was meeting with supporters.

“A suspect was in custody and an initial investigation found “a clear political motivation” behind the assassination attempt,” Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said on Wednesday.

Mr. Fico has long been a divisive figure in Slovakia and beyond, but his return to power last year on a pro-Russian, anti-American message led to even greater worries among fellow European Union members that he would lead his country further from the Western mainstream.

