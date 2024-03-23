Slovakia votes for President amid deep divisions over Ukraine

March 23, 2024 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - Bratislava

Slovakians began voting on Saturday in the first round of a Presidential election pitting the Russia-leaning ruling camp against a pro-Ukraine candidate.

Parliament speaker Peter Pellegrini and liberal ex-Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok, who is backed by the opposition, are the clear frontrunners among nine contenders.

Though the office is largely ceremonial, Slovakia's President ratifies international treaties, appoints top judges and is Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces.

The head of State can also veto laws passed by parliament.

Mr. Pellegrini is backed by populist Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has questioned Ukraine's sovereignty amongst a list of inflammatory comments over Russia's invasion.

Mr. Korcok is staunchly pro-Ukraine like outgoing president Zuzana Caputova, a government critic who chose not to seek a second term.

Latest opinion polls have suggested a tight race for the presidency of the NATO and EU member of 5.4 million people.

An Ipsos agency survey indicated that Mr. Pellegrini, a former Prime Minister, would garner 37% of the vote, while Mr. Korcok would bag 36%.

An April 6 runoff is likely. Polling closes at 2100 GMT on Saturday.

Divided over Ukraine

Analysts say a Fico-backed president could further cement the anti-Ukrainian foreign policy to resemble that of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"If Pellegrini wins, Slovakia could go the 'Orban way'," Tomas Koziak, a political analyst at the University of International Business ISM Slovakia, told AFP.

Hungary has become increasingly at odds with the European Union leadership, frequently criticised over rule of law issues and hampering the bloc's efforts to help Ukraine.

"In the case of Mr. Korcok, the pro-Western orientation is absolutely obvious. His attitude towards Russia would be uncompromising," Mr. Koziak said.

The war in neighbouring Ukraine since February 2022 has been an electoral campaign fixture that divides Slovaks.

"The Slovak political scene is divided between those who are in favour of the continuation of the war at all costs, and those who demand the start of peace negotiations," Mr. Pellegrini told AFP.

"I belong to the latter," he said.

'Peace cannot mean capitulation'

His long-time ally Mr. Fico has over the years appointed Mr. Pellegrini to various positions, including parliamentary Speaker and Education Minister.

The 48-year-old became head of government after Mr. Fico was toppled as premier in 2018, following the killings of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee.

The double murder sparked large rallies that forced Fico's resignation as Kuciak had been working on links between the Italian mafia and Fico's Smer-SD party.

Mr. Korcok is a diplomat who has represented Slovakia in the United States, Germany and Switzerland. The 59-year-old has criticised Fico's calls to negotiate with Moscow.

"The Russian Federation has trampled on international law... I do not think Ukraine should give up part of its territory to achieve peace," he told AFP.

"The first prerequisite for us to be able to talk about a peaceful solution to this war is that Russian missiles stop hitting Ukrainian schools and hospitals."

In the final Presidential debate, the two clashed over Ukraine, with Mr. Pellegrini urging "an immediate ceasefire and the opening of peace negotiations".

"Peace cannot mean capitulation," Mr. Korcok replied, adding that peace could come "immediately" on condition that Russian troops withdraw.

Fears of a 'Russian governorate'

Though running as an independent, Mr. Korcok is backed by opposition parties who believe a Mr. Pellegrini win would pave the way for presidential pardons of government allies found guilty of corruption.

"I will vote for Mr. Korcok, as to me Pellegrini is even less acceptable than Fico, and that is saying something," said Bratislava voter Marta Demcakova.

"I do not want to live to see my children and grandchildren grow up in a Russian governorate," the 66-year-old pensioner told AFP.

Shop assistant Katarina Podmanicka, a 46-year-old from Zborov, said she expected Mr. Pellegrini to be a defender of ordinary people.

"I know he fights for us, for Slovakia," she told AFP.

Other presidential contenders include pro-Kremlin former Supreme Court chief Stefan Harabin, far-right former lawmaker Marian Kotleba and anti-graft ex-premier Igor Matovic.