Coronavirus | S.Korea reports fewer than 100 new coronavirus cases for a third day

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, second right in front, wearing a mask salutes to a national flag during a cabinet meeting at a government complex in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. | Photo Credit: AP
Reuters SEOUL: 17 March 2020 07:36 IST
Updated: 17 March 2020 07:42 IST

The new numbers are well below a Feb. 29 peak of 909, and bring the country's total infections to 8,320, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

South Korea reported 84 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, marking a third day in a row that the county has reported fewer than 100 new infections amid growing hopes that Asia's largest outbreak outside China may be easing.

The death toll rose by two to 81, the KCDC said.

Another 264 patients were released after recovering, bringing the total to 1,401, it added.

President Moon Jae-in has said he was increasingly confident South Korea would overcome the virus as the rate of new cases continued to drop, although authorities noted another large cluster had emerged in the greater Seoul area.

