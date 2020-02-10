International

Sixty more people confirmed with coronavirus on cruise ship in Japan: media

A cruise ship Diamond Princess anchors off the Yokohama Port upon arrival in Yokohama, near Tokyo Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. A person who was a passenger on the Japanese-operated cruise ship has tested positive for a new virus after leaving the ship in Hong Kong on Jan. 25. The ship returned to Yokohama carrying 3,000 passengers and crew members after making port calls in Vietnam, Taiwan and Okinawa.   | Photo Credit: AP

Testing aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan has found 60 more confirmed cases of coronavirus, local media reported on Monday.

That takes the number of coronavirus cases on the ship docked in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, to 130, according to domestic broadcasters TBS and NHK, citing Japanese health ministry sources. The health ministry's communication office had no information on the report when contacted by Reuters.

The Diamond Princess was placed on a two-week quarantine on arriving at Yokohama on Feb. 3 after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus.

About 3,700 people are aboard the ship, which usually has a crew of 1,100 and a passenger capacity of 2,670. Passengers have been allowed on decks in shifts to get fresh air and encouraged to regularly take their temperature.

The health ministry is separating infection counts on the ship from those discovered within Japan.

The disease has killed 908 people, predominantly in mainland China, and infected more than 40,000.

