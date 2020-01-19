International

Sixty killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen’s Marib

In this August 1, 2019 file photo, Houthi rebels fighters chant slogans as they take off to a battlefront following a gathering aimed at mobilizing more fighters for the Houthi movement, in Sanaa, Yemen.

In this August 1, 2019 file photo, Houthi rebels fighters chant slogans as they take off to a battlefront following a gathering aimed at mobilizing more fighters for the Houthi movement, in Sanaa, Yemen.   | Photo Credit: AP

A proxy war has been playing out in Yemen between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Iran-aligned Houthis attacked a military training camp in the Yemeni city of Marib on Saturday, killing 60 military personnel and wounding dozens others, Saudi state television said on Saturday evening.

Al Ekhbariya television quoted sources as saying the attack was carried out with ballistic missiles and drones.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, which the Houthis ousted from power in the capital Sanaa and is now based in the southern port city of Aden.

The Houthis, who hold Sanaa and most of Yemen's big urban centres, deny being puppets of Iran and say they are fighting a corrupt system.

Houthis militants did not immediately claim responsibility for Saturday's attack.

