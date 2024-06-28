GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sixty Indian nationals arrested in Sri Lanka for cyber crime operations

They were arrested on June 27 from the Colombo suburbs of Madiwela and Battaramulla and from the western coastal town of Negombo.

Published - June 28, 2024 12:54 pm IST - Colombo

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

At least 60 Indian nationals part of a group engaged in online financial scams have been arrested by Sri Lanka's Criminal Investigations Department.

They were arrested on June 27 from the Colombo suburbs of Madiwela and Battaramulla and from the western coastal town of Negombo.

According to Police Spokesman S.S.P. Nihal Thalduwa, the CID conducted simultaneous raids in these mentioned areas, leading to the seizure of 135 mobile phones and 57 laptops. The crackdown follows a complaint from a victim who was lured into a WhatsApp group promising cash for social media interactions.

Editorial: Net damage: On the fisheries dispute, India and Sri Lanka

Further investigation revealed a scheme wherein victims were coerced into making deposits after initial payments. In Peradeniya, a father-son duo admitted to aiding the fraudsters, Daily Mirror Lanka newspaper reported.

Key evidence uncovered during a luxury house raid in Negombo led to the initial arrest of 13 suspects and the seizure of 57 phones and computers.

“Subsequent operations in Negombo yielded 19 additional arrests, exposing international links in Dubai and Afghanistan. Victims included both locals and foreigners,” the report added.

It is suspected that they were involved in financial fraud, illegal betting and various activities of gambling.

