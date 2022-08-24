Sixteen graves of minority Ahmadi community desecrated in Pakistan’s Punjab province

Pakistan’s Parliament in 1974 declared the Ahmadi community as non-Muslims

PTI Lahore
August 24, 2022 12:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistani Ahmadi Muslims arrive at the Integrated Check Post at the India-Pakistan Wagah Border Post on December 20, 2015. The community is often at the receiving end of hate attacks in Pakistan. File photo for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sixteen graves of the Ahmadi community in Pakistan's Punjab province have been allegedly desecrated by religious extremists for using Islamic symbols on gravestones at a cemetery, a spokesman of the minority community said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Jamaat Ahmadiya Punjab spokesperson Aamir Mahmood, on August 22, unidentified persons desecrated 16 graves of Ahmadis in a walled communal graveyard in Chak 203 RB Manawala, Faisalabad district, some 150 kms from Lahore.

The Islamic verses are inscribed on the tombstones of a number of graves in the graveyard of the community.

Talking to PTI, Mr. Mahmood said this graveyard is 75 years old and no such incident had taken place before this. He alleged that Muslim clerics of the area were stoking hatred against Ahmadis that resulted in the desecration of their graves at the hands of religious extremists.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"This act has caused immense grief amongst the bereaved families who are looking to the government for justice. This act is not only illegal but is clearly against all human values," he said.

There had been a number of such incidents in different parts of Pakistan in which the graves of the Ahmadi community members were desecrated by religious zealots in the past. "A total of 185 Ahmadi graves were desecrated this year alone," Mr. Mahmood said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He further said, "this continuous persecution" testifies to the utter disregard of Ahmadi community rights and creates a sense of deep insecurity among the minority people. He urged the government to take effective measures to stop this onslaught and hold the culprits accountable.

Pakistan’s Parliament in 1974 declared the Ahmadi community as non-Muslims. A decade later, they were banned from calling themselves Muslims. They are banned from preaching and from travelling to Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage.

In Pakistan, around 10 million out of the 220 million population are non-Muslims. The minorities in conservative Muslim-majority Pakistan often complain of harassment by the extremists.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Pakistan
religious conflict

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app