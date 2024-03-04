ADVERTISEMENT

Six pilgrims killed in Mauritius blaze

March 04, 2024 10:30 am | Updated 10:30 am IST - Port Louis

The pilgrims were travelling on foot to the Grand Bassin lake, which is deemed sacred by the east African island nation's Hindu community

AFP

Six pilgrims died in Mauritius on Sunday when a fire broke out during a religious ritual to mark a Hindu festival, police said.

The blaze erupted when a wooden and bamboo cart displaying figurines of Hindu deities caught fire after coming into contact with exposed electric wires, Police Commissioner Anil Kumar Dip said on national television.

"The accident claimed six victims and left seven injured, including one who is in serious condition," he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The pilgrims were travelling on foot to the Grand Bassin lake, which is deemed sacred by the east African island nation's Hindu community, ahead of the Shivaratri festival on March 8.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US