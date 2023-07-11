HamberMenu
Six people, including five Mexicans, die in helicopter crash near Mount Everest in Nepal

Rescuers have located five bodies and are looking for the sixth one, a Kathmandu airport official said

July 11, 2023 11:58 am | Updated 01:24 pm IST - Kathmandu

Agencies
File photo of Mount Everest seen from Namche Bajar in Solukhumbu district of Nepal. A helicopter flying out of the Mount Everest area in Nepal carrying foreign tourists crashed on July 11, 2023. Representative image.

File photo of Mount Everest seen from Namche Bajar in Solukhumbu district of Nepal. A helicopter flying out of the Mount Everest area in Nepal carrying foreign tourists crashed on July 11, 2023. Representative image. | Photo Credit: AP

Six people, including five Mexican nationals, died in a helicopter crash in Nepal on Tuesday (July 11), a government official said.

Rescuers have located five bodies and are looking for the sixth one, Teknath Sitoula, a Kathmandu airport official, told Reuters.

The helicopter crashed in the Lamajura area and rescuers had recovered the bodies of five people and were searching for the sixth, said Basanta Bhattarai, the chief government administrator in the area.

On July 11, a Manang Air helicopter with six people aboard had went missing near Mount Everest in Nepal.

The helicopter was returning to the capital Kathmandu on Tuesday morning after bringing the five tourists on a sightseeing trip to the world’s highest peak.

According to Tribhuvan International Airport General Manager Pratap Babu Tiwari, the chopper, with call sign 9N-AMV, went contactless 15 minutes into the flight.

The chopper had taken off from Surki in Solukhumbu for the capital Kathmandu at 9:45 a.m., the Kathmandu Post newspaper quoted Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal Information Officer Gyanendra Bhul as saying. It was piloted by Senior Captain Chet Gurung, the Himalayan Times newspaper quoted a source as saying.

