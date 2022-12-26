ADVERTISEMENT

Six passengers killed as bus plunges into river in Spain

December 26, 2022 08:33 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - Madrid

The blue roof of the half-sunk vehicle could be seen in the Lérez river about 100 feet below the bridge.

AP

Part of a blue bus is seen after it plunged into a river near Pontevedra in northwestern Spain, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Rescuers on Sunday, December 25, 2022 recovered the victims from a bus that ran off a bridge and plunged into a river on Christmas Eve, killing six passengers and injuring the driver and another passenger, Spanish authorities said.

The blue roof of the half-sunk vehicle could be seen in the Lérez river about 100 feet below the bridge. Emergency services were alerted by a motorist who saw the broken railing on the bridge as he drove in heavy rain.

The Spanish Guardia Civil said a total of eight people were on the bus. The two survivors were rescued Saturday night and taken to hospitals. The bodies of the dead were retrieved Sunday.

Regional president Alfonso Rueda said the bad weather conditions were a possible cause of the accident.

