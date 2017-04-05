7 killed in Lahore suicide attack

At least seven people, including five soldiers and two census officials, were killed and 19 other were injured in a suicide attack on a van in Lahore on Wednesday morning. The van was ferrying staff for ongoing census, which has been undertaken in the country after 19 years.

Sharif condemns attack

According to police and rescue service officials, the van was hit by a suicide bomber riding a motorbike on the Bedian road. Hospital authorities said at least three people among the injured were in critical condition.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa condemned the attack, asserting that despite terrorist attacks, the census programme would be completed as it was “a national obligation.” Seventeen soldiers and two census officials were in the van when the blast took place.

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar said the authorities had prior intelligence of an attack in Lahore.