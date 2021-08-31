Six in Bangladesh sentenced to death for killing gay activists

Dhaka

31 August 2021 22:24 IST

Convicts belong to a terrorist group inspired by al-Qaeda

Six members of an Islamist militant group were sentenced to death on Tuesday by a court in Bangladesh for the brutal killing of two gay rights campaigners five years ago.

Xulhaz Mannan (35), the editor of Bangladesh’s first magazine for gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people, and actor Mahbub Rabbi Tonoy (25), were hacked to death in Mannan’s apartment in the capital Dhaka in April 2016 in an attack claimed by Ansar Al Islam, the regional arm of al-Qaeda.

The killings were part of a series of attacks on atheist bloggers, academics and other minorities that shocked the South Asian nation of 170 million and led many to go into hiding or flee abroad.

Of the eight defendants in the case, six were found guilty of murder and sentenced to death, public prosecutor Golam Sarwar Khan said.

The Special Anti-Terrorism Tribunal also convicted the six of belonging to a terrorist organisation, the al Qaeda-inspired domestic militant organisation Ansar Ullah Bangla Team, Mr. Khan said, a group that police believe is responsible for the murders of over a dozen activists and bloggers.

The tribunal acquitted two other defendants, who are on the run and were tried in absentia, Mr. Khan said.

Of the six men sentenced to death, two are also on the run and were tried in absentia.