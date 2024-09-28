ADVERTISEMENT

Six footballers from Nepali academy missing after landslide

Updated - September 28, 2024 06:11 pm IST

The incident occurred in Indrasarowar, not far from the capital Kathmandu, while the players were moving to a safer location

Reuters

Representational image of a girl running amid a landslide near Kathmandu in Nepal | Photo Credit: AP

Six players from the Nepali football association's (ANFA) academy in Makwanpur district are missing after they were thought to have been caught up in a landslide during heavy rains that killed several people in the region, the ANFA said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Indrasarowar, not far from the capital Kathmandu, while the players were moving to a safer location, ANFA said in a statement.

"Search efforts are currently underway... the other players who were at the same location have been safely moved to a secure area," ANFA added.

Debris from the landslides blocked highways in at least 28 locations, police said, with rains likely to continue until Sunday morning.

