ADVERTISEMENT

Six feared dead in landslides in China's Fujian province, CCTV says

Updated - June 22, 2024 11:29 am IST

Published - June 22, 2024 11:11 am IST - SHANGHAI

Unusually heavy rains have hit southern China after an early start to the annual flooding season

Reuters

Paramilitary police officers help transfer an elderly resident affected by the flood following heavy rainfall in Wuping county of Longyan, Fujian province, China June 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Six people have been found with no signs of life after going missing a week ago during landslides caused by heavy rainfall in China's southeastern province of Fujian, state television CCTV reported on June 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rescue workers found them after extensive searches since losing contact with the victims on Sunday, CCTV said.

Unusually heavy rains have hit southern China after an early start to the annual flooding season.

The death toll reached 38 on June 21 in Meizhou city in China's southern Guangdong province, where downpours led to flash floods and mudslides that destroyed thousands of low-rise houses and damaged roads and crops, CCTV said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US