Six feared dead in landslides in China's Fujian province, CCTV says

Unusually heavy rains have hit southern China after an early start to the annual flooding season

Updated - June 22, 2024 11:29 am IST

Published - June 22, 2024 11:11 am IST - SHANGHAI

Reuters
Paramilitary police officers help transfer an elderly resident affected by the flood following heavy rainfall in Wuping county of Longyan, Fujian province, China June 17, 2024.

Paramilitary police officers help transfer an elderly resident affected by the flood following heavy rainfall in Wuping county of Longyan, Fujian province, China June 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Six people have been found with no signs of life after going missing a week ago during landslides caused by heavy rainfall in China's southeastern province of Fujian, state television CCTV reported on June 22.

Rescue workers found them after extensive searches since losing contact with the victims on Sunday, CCTV said.

Unusually heavy rains have hit southern China after an early start to the annual flooding season.

The death toll reached 38 on June 21 in Meizhou city in China's southern Guangdong province, where downpours led to flash floods and mudslides that destroyed thousands of low-rise houses and damaged roads and crops, CCTV said.

