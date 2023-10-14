HamberMenu
Six construction workers shot dead in Pakistan

Pakistani police say gunmen shot and killed six construction workers overnight in the volatile southwestern Baluchistan province

October 14, 2023 01:15 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST - QUETTA

AP

Gunmen shot and killed six construction workers overnight in the volatile southwestern Baluchistan province, Pakistani police said Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Police officer Hidayatullah Dashti said gunmen opened fire overnight at eight construction workers in the city of Turbat, about about 606 km south of Quetta — the capital of the province. Two survived, he said, and were hospitalisd for treatment.

Mr. Dashti said the workers were part of a private construction project in the city.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

For nearly two decades, Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by the Baluchistan Liberation Army and other separatist groups demanding independence from the central government in the capital, Islamabad. Baluch separatists also often target people from Punjab.

Punjabi and Sindhi workers were previously targeted.

Although the government says it has quelled the insurgency, violence in the province has persisted.

Islamic militants also operate in the region.

