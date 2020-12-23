Situation in seized Central African Republic town under control, says UN

The Central African Republic's fourth-largest town, which was seized by rebels Tuesday ahead of elections this weekend, is back in the hands of United Nations peacekeepers and national security forces, the UN said.

The rebel attacks followed government accusations at the weekend that ex-president Francois Bozize was plotting a coup with armed groups ahead of presidential and legislative elections next Sunday.

“The situation in Bambari is under control,” Abdoulaziz Fall, spokesman for the UN's peacekeeping force in the CAR, told a press conference in the capital Bangui on Wednesday. “The civilians are starting to return. The armed groups have been pushed back into the bush.”

At the request of the CAR, Russia and Rwanda have sent "hundreds" of military personnel to support the troubled country.