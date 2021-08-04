Sirens sound in northern Israel from possible rocket attack

Tel Aviv Sirens sounded in northern Israel on Wednesday warning of a possible rocket attack from Lebanon and television reports say Israel is firing back.

Channel 12 reported that one rocket exploded in an open area and another was intercepted by Israel's defence system, known as the Iron Dome. The army was reportedly firing artillery in response.

The warnings went off near Metula on the border with Lebanon. There have been several similar incidents in recent months. The fire is believed to have been launched by Palestinian groups based in Lebanon, and not Hezbollah, the group that most concerns Israel. It's unlikely that the groups could operate without Hezbollah's consent.